City of Graham council to ask for water restrictions

GRAHAM, Texas (TNN) - The City of Graham council will ask for stage four water restrictions during this Thursday’s council meeting, according to the released meeting agenda.
Graham residents will need to conserve water next week while a water pipe leak is fixed.
The repair will be made next Monday and city officials expect it to take between 10 and 16 hours.
During that time, the planned mandatory request to conserve water will be in place.
The neighborhood of Spivey Hill wouldn’t have water access at all during the repair, but the city is now working to find a temporary storage system to keep that from happening.
