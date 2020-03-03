Green Brick Partners: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

PLANO, Texas (AP) _ Green Brick Partners Inc. (GRBK) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $15.9 million.
The Plano, Texas-based company said it had profit of 31 cents per share.
The real estate investment company posted revenue of $230.1 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $58.7 million, or $1.16 per share. Revenue was reported as $791.7 million.
Green Brick Partners shares have declined slightly more than 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $11.33, a rise of 22% in the last 12 months.
