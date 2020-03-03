SHSU looks to extend streak vs Texas A&M-CC

SUPER SENIORS: Sam Houston State has relied heavily on its seniors. Kai Mitchell, Chad Bowie, RJ Smith and Dainan Swoope have combined to account for 48 percent of the team's scoring this year and 69 percent of all Bearkats points over the team's last five games.MIGHTY MYLES: Myles Smith has connected on 39.3 percent of the 122 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 8 of 16 over the last three games. He's also converted 85.7 percent of his free throws this season.