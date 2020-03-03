Tuesday brings more clouds, stray shower possible

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Today is going to be a cloudier day than Monday was, but we still think the best rain chances will hold off until tonight. Parts of Texoma could see a lot of rain tonight into Wednesday. It looks like the farther south you go, the better chances of receiving over 1 inch of rain. Whereas over Southwest Oklahoma, rainfall totals will be generally less than 1/4 of an inch.