Tuesday brings more clouds, stray shower possible

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Today is going to be a cloudier day than Monday was, but we still think the best rain chances will hold off until tonight. Parts of Texoma could see a lot of rain tonight into Wednesday. It looks like the farther south you go, the better chances of receiving over 1 inch of rain. Whereas over Southwest Oklahoma, rainfall totals will be generally less than 1/4 of an inch.
On the regional radar, we are seeing some scattered showers along the I-20 corridor. these showers are expected to drift North later this afternoon and into this evening. We’ll hang onto fair rain chances through Wednesday morning, and we’re back to sunny skies Thursday. The coming weekend will be windy and mild with a chance of rain by Sunday evening.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.