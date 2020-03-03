WF talks Coronavirus preparation

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - With coronavirus cases on the rise all across the country we checked in with health officials to see what kind of preparations have been done in Wichita Falls.
“So, this is our quarantine room," said Manager of Infection Control April Little. "So, this room is specially designed as far as air pressure to be appropriate to place patients that would be on an enhance for the question. The room has special features that allow you to open or to open the door without being able to touch it as well as a sensor on the outside that shows that pressure relationship,”
Though they haven’t had any cases they meet weekly to plan and talk about any new updates.
“We use the screening protocol that the CDC uses and that’s what’s given to us through the health department as well," Little said. "So, it screens patients based on their travel history, symptoms, that kind of thing to determine whether or not they would be a candidate to be a patient under investigation. So, if they have cough or shortness of breath or fever with travel to specific locations, they would be criteria.”
Moreover, the Wichita County health department is urging people not to be scared but rather to be prepared.
“As people have seen over the weekend, I think it started you know, Thursday, Friday, especially this weekend, there’s more community-acquired infections, and cases that they believe to be coronavirus,” said Amy Fagan assistant director of the Wichita falls Wichita County Health Department.
Both organizations say following CDC instructions and staying up to date on the latest info is going to be the key.
“The thing that we want to make sure that people understand is that it’s a virus," Fagan said. “Coronavirus is the same type of virus that causes the cold. So, the same thing that we preach all the time, especially this time of year, like flu season, is that constant hand-washing that hand hygiene.”
United Regional officials said that if you think you have symptoms, don’t rush to the emergency room. Call ahead and let your doctor know so if you do have the virus, you won’t spread it to others.
Coronavirus affecting supplies
We also checked in with local stores and pharmacies to see what people are buying the most of as they prepare for the possible spread of the Coronavirus to Texoma.
Many stores in Wichita Falls have been out of surgical masks since news of the virus first broke. One store manager said they don’t even have any on backorder.
“Good look finding them," said Marketstreet assistant store manager Andrew Sikes said. “They’ve told us that there’s no telling when they’re going to be back in the manufacturer for them have not been able to supply us or even give us a date of when.”
That story is nearly the same at other stores across the city.
Stores say they're also selling out of hand sanitizer and Lysol wipes.
Coronavirus scams
The Wichita Falls Better Business Bureau said they are seeing a number of scams related to Coronavirus.
This includes ads suggesting there are a cure and con artists impersonating the CDC and the world health organization in phishing emails.
“We’ve seen an email come through speaking about a specific mask that you can buy that’s going to be better than anything else, and that email could contains a malicious link," said Monica Horton Wichita Falls President, BBB North Central Texas. “There are phony fundraising efforts out there that we’ve seen asking consumers to donate to research and finding a cure.”
