WFFD fight Wellington Road garage fire

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department responded to a call about a fire around 8 a.m. Tuesday morning.
WFFD reports first responders arrived on scene at a house on Wellington Road and reported smoke and fire coming from a detached garage.
According to the report, firefighters began to fight the fire and had most of it out after about 10 minutes. They moved their vehicles down the driveway closer to the building and completely extinguished the rest of the fire after about 30 minutes.
It took longer to put out the fire because of the large amount of items stored inside of the building.
WFFD said they then began to salvage what they could and assess the damage.
The fire was ruled accidental and unintentional and there were no injuries to firefighters nor occupants reported by WFFD.
There was about $1,000 in damages to the building itself and about $5,000 in damages to the contents.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.