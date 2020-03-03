Wichita Co. prepares for Super Tuesday

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - We’ve been talking about election 2020 for months and now Super Tuesday is almost here. With many Texoma races only featuring Republican candidates, tomorrow’s primary election is all the more important.
From churches to volunteer fire departments and from event venues to government offices, there are 25 places you can vote in Wichita County and a full list can be found here.
“We’re the lowest voting rate of any state in the union and so I think we, as citizens, we need to encourage our neighbors to vote,” Gene Newton with the Wichita County Democrats said. “If we don’t vote we don’t have a right to complain.”
Both democrats and Republicans are all getting ready for election day.
"We’re nominating the person that’s going to be on the ballot in November and it’s important that people participate in that process,” Annette Barfield, Chair for the Wichita County Republican Party said.
At this point the hope is voters are making up their minds on who they’ll be choosing to represent them.
“We’ve had a number of opportunities for people to know them, they can see the ad’s that they are running and go to their websites and look and see what kinds of things they stand for and what their background it,” Barfield said.
Wichita County officials have made it to where it’s easier than ever to cast your vote.
“Our county commissioners have made the decision to let us vote at any polling place so if you’re not close to your polling place, you can vote anywhere,” Newton said.
A tip for tomorrow is you can bring with you a list of who you want to vote for, it just can’t be on your phone.
“You can have a little cheat sheet to remind yourself about who you were voting for in the different elections, particularly those that are contested,” Barfield said.
On the VoteTexas website, you can find the full list of acceptable ID’s you can bring to the polls.
Gene Newton says you can call the Democratic HQ if you have any questions about where to vote in the primary. There phone number is (940) 322-1127.
News Channel 6 caught up with the candidates in the race for U.S. Congressional District 13. We asked them to talk about what changes they would make to the District, what separates them from the pack and what’s one thing they would like voters to know about them.
To see their answers, click here.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.