WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Rain will quickly move out this evening, leaving us with clearing skies and comfortably cool weather overnight. The sun is back for Thursday, along with more nice spring weather. Highs will reach the upper 60s to near 70 despite a weak cool front pushing through. This front will turn our winds around to the north by afternoon. Our weather looks good for Friday and Saturday before rain chances return on Sunday.