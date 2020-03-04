2020 Primary Election live results

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - Here are the current results from your 2020 Primary Elections.
- Casey Polhemus - 793 votes
- William Knowlton - 372 votes
- Josh Winegarner - 1,969 votes - 27.78%
- Ronny Jackson - 1,685 votes - 23.77%
- Chris Ekstrom - 1,639 votes - 23.12%
- Lee Harvey - 976 votes - 13.77%
- Elaine Hays - 268 votes - 3.78%
- Diane Knowlton - 136 votes - 1.92%
- Monique Worthy - 91 votes - 1.28%
- Matt McArthur - 64 votes - 0.90%
- Mark Neese - 56 votes - 0.79%
- Jamie Culley - 45 votes - 0.63%
- Richard Herman - 38 votes - 0.54%
- Vance Snider II - 36 votes - 0.51%
- Asusena Resendiz - 34 votes - 0.48%
- Jason Foglesong - 28 votes - 0.39%
- Catherine “I Swear” Carr - 24 votes - 0.34%
- Gus Trujillo - 730 votes - 39.25%
- Greg Sagan - 611 - 32.85%
- Timothy W. Gassaway - 519 votes - 27.90%
- James Hughes - 2,664 - 56.23%
- Annetta Pope - 1,066 votes - 22.50%
- Joseph Robeson - 1,008 - 21.27%
- Mike Little - 3,057 votes - 64.73%
- Chris Craig - 1,666 votes - 35.27%
- Jerry Demoss
- Art Ferguson Jr.
- Jack Curd - 716 votes
- Simon Dwyer - 563 votes
- Wade Scarbrough - 200 votes
- Jeff Boyd - 78 votes
- John W. Pezzano - 34 votes
- Darrell Bounds - 10 votes
Doug Strange - 375 votes
Jeremy Maxwell - 275 votes
- Kenny Lemons
- Jeff Lyde
- Travis Babcock
- Tim Bay
- Charlie Parker
- Stephanie Crail
- Christy Centers
- Stacy Creswell
- Mike Sipes
- Stacey Rogers
- Scott Philipp
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.