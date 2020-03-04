2020 Primary Election live results

2020 Primary Election live results
Here are the current results from your 2020 Primary Elections. (Source: kauz)
March 3, 2020 at 7:18 PM CST - Updated March 3 at 7:47 PM

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - Here are the current results from your 2020 Primary Elections.

97th District Attorney

  • Casey Polhemus - 793 votes
  • William Knowlton - 372 votes

District 13 Congressional Seat

Republicans

  • Josh Winegarner - 1,969 votes - 27.78%
  • Ronny Jackson - 1,685 votes - 23.77%
  • Chris Ekstrom - 1,639 votes - 23.12%
  • Lee Harvey - 976 votes - 13.77%
  • Elaine Hays - 268 votes - 3.78%
  • Diane Knowlton - 136 votes - 1.92%
  • Monique Worthy - 91 votes - 1.28%
  • Matt McArthur - 64 votes - 0.90%
  • Mark Neese - 56 votes - 0.79%
  • Jamie Culley - 45 votes - 0.63%
  • Richard Herman - 38 votes - 0.54%
  • Vance Snider II - 36 votes - 0.51%
  • Asusena Resendiz - 34 votes - 0.48%
  • Jason Foglesong - 28 votes - 0.39%
  • Catherine “I Swear” Carr - 24 votes - 0.34%

Democrats

  • Gus Trujillo - 730 votes - 39.25%
  • Greg Sagan - 611 - 32.85%
  • Timothy W. Gassaway - 519 votes - 27.90%

Wichita County Justice of the Peace Precinct 1, Place 1

  • James Hughes - 2,664 - 56.23%
  • Annetta Pope - 1,066 votes - 22.50%
  • Joseph Robeson - 1,008 - 21.27%

Wichita County Constable Precinct 1

  • Mike Little - 3,057 votes - 64.73%
  • Chris Craig - 1,666 votes - 35.27%

Montague County Constable Precinct 2

  • Jerry Demoss
  • Art Ferguson Jr.

Archer County Sheriff

  • Jack Curd - 716 votes
  • Simon Dwyer - 563 votes

Archer County Commissioner Precinct 1

  • Wade Scarbrough - 200 votes
  • Jeff Boyd - 78 votes
  • John W. Pezzano - 34 votes
  • Darrell Bounds - 10 votes

Archer County Constable Precinct 1

Doug Strange - 375 votes

Jeremy Maxwell - 275 votes

Clay County Sheriff

  • Kenny Lemons
  • Jeff Lyde

Young County Sheriff

  • Travis Babcock
  • Tim Bay
  • Charlie Parker

Young County Tax Assessor/Collector

  • Stephanie Crail
  • Christy Centers

Young County Commissioner Precinct 1

  • Stacy Creswell
  • Mike Sipes

Young County Commissioner Precinct 3

  • Stacey Rogers
  • Scott Philipp

Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.