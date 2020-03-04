Senator John Cornyn comes to WF

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - U.S. Senator John Cornyn stopped in Wichita Falls on Tuesday morning as part of a five day visit across Texas.
The Senator was at the P’s Crazy Car Museum showroom to tell those who came out to meet him about voter turnout, not just in the primaries but in the November General Election as well.
He said after the 2018 elections, he is more concerned about some Republican voters not showing up to vote.
“The most important thing is November the third where we’re expecting about 11 point six million people turning out and we saw from 2018 how close those races can become and I think in some ways we’ve become complacent,” Senator Cornyn said.
The Senator is facing four Republican challengers and 12 Democrats in the race for his senate seat in the Primaries on Tuesday.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.