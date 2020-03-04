Texas Southern looks for road win vs Southern

SUPER SENIORS: Texas Southern has relied heavily on its seniors. Tyrik Armstrong, Yahuza Rasas, Justin Hopkins and Eden Ewing have collectively accounted for 56 percent of the team's scoring this year and 64 percent of all Tigers points over the team's last five games.ACCURATE ARMSTRONG: Armstrong has connected on 41.4 percent of the 58 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 6 of 15 over the last five games. He's also made 84 percent of his foul shots this season.