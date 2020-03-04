Wednesday’s best rain will fall south of Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - As expected, we woke up to widespread rain across North Texas and a few spotty showers over parts of Oklahoma. Good rain chances will soon end near the Red River, while downpours are expected to linger in north Texas through the morning and into the early afternoon. The best chance for a measurable rainfall for Wichita Falls and the surrounding area will be between now and 9 a.m., and by the time we get to midday, only places like Jacksboro Graham and Bowie will have decent rain chances.
The best chance of measurable rain will be mainly south of Wichita Falls. Throckmorton, Graham and Jacksboro might land over an inch of rain. Clouds will decrease overnight and we’re back to Sunshine for Thursday and Friday. Both days will be nice with light winds sunny skies and comfortable temperatures
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
