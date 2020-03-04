Wednesday’s best rain will fall south of Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - As expected, we woke up to widespread rain across North Texas and a few spotty showers over parts of Oklahoma. Good rain chances will soon end near the Red River, while downpours are expected to linger in north Texas through the morning and into the early afternoon. The best chance for a measurable rainfall for Wichita Falls and the surrounding area will be between now and 9 a.m., and by the time we get to midday, only places like Jacksboro Graham and Bowie will have decent rain chances.