WF man arrested for criminal trespass, threatening officer

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls Police officers arrested one man for trespassing and threatening an officer on Tuesday just before 9 a.m.
A WFPD report says the officers arrested Jerome Crouse for trespassing after seeing him standing at the corner of a business he was barred from in the 1000 block of Holiday.
According to the report, Crouse became enraged after being handcuffed and began to threaten and curse at one of the officers.
The officer asked whether Crouse was referring to him or his partner.
Crouse replied with more threats and said he would have “your guts on a string.”
Crouse is being charged with a felony, obstruction or retaliation, for the threats and with criminal trespass.
His total bond is listed at $5,500 and he is currently in the Wichita County Jail.
