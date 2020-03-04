WFFD investigating gasoline leak near Midwestern Parkway

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department is looking for the cause of a gasoline leak along Midwestern Parkway between Maplewood Ave. and Louis J Rodriguez Dr.
Assistant fire chief Donald Hughes said they received reports of a gasoline smell around 5 a.m. Wednesday morning.
The overnight rain made it difficult to find exactly where it was coming from, but WFFD believes it is coming from Call Field and Kemp roads.
Some fuel had leaked into Sikes Lake and is expected to evaporate.
