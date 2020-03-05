Get free health screenings at the MSU Texas Community Health Fair

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The 20th annual Community Health Fair will be held at MSU Texas in Centennial Hall on Friday.
According to MSU Texas, the event is being put on by the Gunn College of Health Sciences and Human Services and will last from 9 a.m. to noon.
Attendees can get free health screenings, and community members can tour the new building and learn about the programs being offered.
The theme for the event is “Put Prevention into Practice” and nursing, respiratory therapy, radiology, athletic training, exercise physiology, and dental hygiene students will participate.
The screenings include Blood pressure readings, blood glucose, lung function, height, weight, and body mass index; and HIV and STD tests.
Along with the health screenings, attendees can participate in several educational activities related to nutrition, exercise, smoking cessation, violence and abuse prevention, drug and alcohol abuse prevention, drunk driving, stress reduction, dental health, breast self-exams, emergency preparation and more.
The MSU Texas press release says attendees may bring toiletries and non-perishable foods to donate to the Mustangs pantry and outdated eyeglasses for the Lion’s Club. They may also donate blood and register as organ donors.
If you would like more information, call (940) 397-4939.
