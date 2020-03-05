Health fair helps teach community members

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Normally held in the D.L. Ligon Coliseum, this year’s MSU community health fair is in Centennial Hall, where community members will learn about common illnesses and how to manage them Friday from 9 a.m. to noon.
“The students have chosen to address topics that are very commonplace in the ordinary community, that way it would benefit and give insight to the different types of management the students can share with the individuals about how to manage these diseases,” assistant professor Jessica Fino said.
All the topics have been the focus of the students’ classes.
“We learned about different pathologies and diseases and we can help other people learn more about it,” junior Catie Flood said.
While something like the coronavirus isn’t a planned topic, information the fair will have can help prevent that and other common diseases.
“You’d be surprised with handwashing how simple it may seem, how there are so many areas that just sharing a little information really will make that a lot more effective,” Fino said.
Students designed models and diagrams to help explain what to watch for more clearly.
“If you just look at a picture it may be hard to understand, or just reading words may be challenging but we physically showed them how it works and what to expect from it," Flood said.
All helping prepare students as they get closer to entering the workforce.
“I can get a sense for patient care, and I can learn how to communicate before clinical because we have our clinical next year, and I think that’ll be another advantage for us as well, not just the people attending,” junior Kityana Diaz said.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.