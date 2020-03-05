PTSD: how it affects more than just veterans

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A Wichita Falls man is speaking out for the first time about a traumatic experience and how it has impacted his life.
On what appeared to be a normal summer day in 2015, truck driver Ricky Morris said his life was quickly turned upside down by a stranger he stopped to help.
“I just made the assumption that he locked his keys in the car," Morris said, “so I brought that up and he kind of shook his head so I offered to help him.”
Morris said the man became agitated.
“I looked at my mirror, and I see him run after us with his knife in his hand,” Morris said.
Morris’ wife was stabbed by the suspect but managed to grab a gun and fire a single shot, killing the man.
“I thank the Lord that he didn’t suffer any and it just is just a really traumatic thing to go through,” Morris said.
The couple later learned the suspect was a 26-year-old ex-army surgeon who had served in Afghanistan.
“Whatever it was, he went through over there was so horrific that he was having a hard time adjusting to civilian life," Morris said.
"That moral injury is very deep and very damaging. And the anger that comes out from that or from other situations that had to happen, that they don’t know how to deal with it, " said David Jones, participant coordinator of Veterans Freedom Retreat.
Morris says almost five years later, he’s still coming to terms with what happened.
“When it came upon a one year anniversary, I drank and drove and got pulled over and that cost me my 16-year career,” Morris said.
A career he thought he would retire from.
But it’s not the only thing he lost. Morris said his marriage ended and now he’s living in his truck.
He’s speaking out now to reclaim his life and his health.
“I’m trying to get back on my feet,” Morris said, “and I want to get that message out there too, you know, for our military men and women that get out there and serve our country, that they get the help that they need, you know, that they deserve.”
If you are struggling with PTSD and need help, contact:
You can also download the Texas Veteran’s App to get access to a crisis line.
