Sunshine is back for Thursday along with gusty afternoon winds

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - After a cloudy and rainy Wednesday, where some of our Southern counties landed over 2 inches of rain, we’re back to sunny skies for our Thursday. Under sunny skies, temperatures will warm to the low 60s by noon. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 60s to near 70°. North winds are expected to become gusty this afternoon at 15 to 20 miles per hour.
The five-day temperature outlook is calling for above normal temperatures through the weekend, and into early next week when highs will be in the upper 60s into the low 70s. A ridge of high pressure will build in for the coming days, as sunshine dominates our forecast. Saturday will be warm and breezy with high near 70 and for Sunday we get strong South Winds and a chance of evening thunderstorms.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
