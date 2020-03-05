Texoma’s first Baby Cafe provides safe, supportive environment for moms

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Texoma’s first Baby Cafe is officially up and running in Wichita Falls.
For Wichita Falls mom Tatiana Bernal, it was an eye-opening experience.
“To see people out breasting feed in the open and being confident about it, it makes me feel like this is OK,” said Bernal, “I don’t have to hide myself.”
Confidence wasn’t something Bernal had with her first baby. She ended up breastfeeding for only two weeks and said it was overwhelming and uncomfortable.
It’s an experience that nurse Patrice Gutierrez said is not uncommon.
“Being a lactation consultant at United Regional, we have a lot of moms that are coming back to us for breastfeeding help, and we just really saw a need in this area,” Gutierrez said.
For Gutierrez, these baby cafes help shed a light on the struggle of breastfeeding, especially for new moms.
“So many moms don’t meet their goals, there’s a lot of reasons, but one of those reasons is not having the support,” she said, “not having the education they need to know what’s normal and we can help with that.”
It helps give Tatiana a renewed sense of enthusiasm when it comes to breastfeeding her son.
“It’s just inspiring that maybe I can do that, breastfeed for that long because right now my goal is to do it for six months,” she said, “but maybe if I can hit that I can be like one of these moms who breastfeeds for twelve months."
Gutierrez added, “support is just huge for moms to be successful with breastfeeding.”
Texoma’s Baby Cafe will meet every Wednesday from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at the W.I.C. program building.
