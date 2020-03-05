Voter turnout in Wichita County

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Now that Super Tuesday is behind us we know what a record voter turnout there was in Texas.
The big jump in numbers came from the democrats, and in Wichita County they saw 27% more voters than in 2016.
Across the state, democrats brought in over 2 million votes, an increase of over 40% from the last presidential primary.
“We just had a better turnout than I think anyone was expecting so we actually had long lines of people waiting to vote,” Janel Ponder Smith, Chair for the Wichita County Democratic Party said.
On the republican side they also saw good turnout.
“The turnout was a little bit better than it has been in the 2018 election, about 8% of voters came out,” Annette Barfield, Chair of the Wichita County Republican Party said.
In Wichita County 17,330 of the 81,374 registered voters participated in the primary, according to the Texas Secretary of State.
“We were very pleased with a lot of the results in terms of all the turnout for President Trump which is just great,” Barfield said.
For Janel Ponder Smith, she credits the high democrat turnout to the range of different kinds of people you could see down the ballot.
“There is such diversity which is something that we have all been crying about, that we’re losing some of our diversity in candidates,” Smith said.
Looking forward the hope is to see an even greater turnout in November.
“Hopefully all of those that came out and voted in the primary will come out and vote in the runoff also,” Barfield said.
