ACU looks to extend streak vs Incarnate Word

SENIOR STUDS: Abilene Christian's Payten Ricks, Kolton Kohl and Clay Gayman have collectively accounted for 44 percent of the team's scoring this season and have scored 60 percent of all Wildcats points over the last five games.POTENT PAYTEN: Ricks has connected on 36.6 percent of the 227 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 15 of 44 over the last five games. He's also made 83.9 percent of his free throws this season.