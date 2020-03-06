Alcorn State looks to sweep Texas Southern

SUPER SENIORS: Texas Southern has benefited heavily from its seniors. Justin Hopkins, Eden Ewing, Bryson Etienne and Chris Baldwin have combined to account for 43 percent of the team's scoring this year and 56 percent of all Tigers points over the team's last five games.TERRIFIC TROYMAIN: Troymain Crosby has connected on 30 percent of the 60 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 5 for 14 over his last five games. He's also converted 84.1 percent of his foul shots this season.