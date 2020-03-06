Duplooy Trucking school taking applications

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A growing trucking company in Wichita Falls is following through on their expansion plans by starting CDL classes this month.
Duplooy’s president of operations said they are currently taking applications for their first group of truck driving classes.
Classes will be in session in a couple of weeks. This was all apart of the $1.3 million relocation incentive package approved by the City Council in January.
“It’s going to all go through Vernon College will be a mixture of outside people, as well as sponsored by the company drivers,” said Matthew Woods, President of Operations.
The decision to launch the truck driving school was based on the Wichita Falls City Council and 4A board’s approval for Duplooy to recruit and incentivize people from outside of Wichita Falls.
“By doing that, we can actually recruit outside of town, pay for their training, get them to relocate here to Wichita Falls,” said Woods.
Through these four weeks, training program drivers will receive their Class A Commercial Driver’s License.
“We can bring you into the school, put you through the school, then afterward, you go through some post-graduation training, and then you’ll be able to come to work here for us,” said Woods.
With applications pouring in, the instructor is ready to start teaching.
“Yes, we’re very excited to start this new program, teaching all the new people that want to become a CDL driver,” said instructor Adrian Betancourt.
“It’s easy, it’s easy. Once you get used to it, it’s like driving a Prius,” said Betancourt.
