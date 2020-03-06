Friday’s forecast offers our only break from strong winds

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Like Thursday morning, it’s cold outside and you need a coat this morning but this afternoon is going to be really nice with the combination of sunny skies, light winds, and temperatures in the 60s. In fact, high temperatures are expected to be in the mid and upper 60s through Sunday. Then, we’re on to even warmer temperatures early next week. Today, under abundant sunshine, temperatures will climb to near 60 by noon, winds will be light out of the southeast, and high temperatures will be in the mid-60s.