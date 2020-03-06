Friday’s forecast offers our only break from strong winds

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Like Thursday morning, it’s cold outside and you need a coat this morning but this afternoon is going to be really nice with the combination of sunny skies, light winds, and temperatures in the 60s. In fact, high temperatures are expected to be in the mid and upper 60s through Sunday. Then, we’re on to even warmer temperatures early next week. Today, under abundant sunshine, temperatures will climb to near 60 by noon, winds will be light out of the southeast, and high temperatures will be in the mid-60s.
While we are seeing scattered clouds over South Texas, Rain doesn’t factor into our forecast until Sunday evening. That’s when we’ll see scattered showers or perhaps a stray thunderstorm Sunday night into Monday morning.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
