JOB OPENING: Digital Sales Manager

The Digital Sales Manager will lead the station's efforts to develop new and incremental digital business, reduce digital churn, manage the station's digital sales specialists and hold multiplatform Account Executives accountable for incorporating digital components into every sales pitch. The DSM will be accountable for hitting the station's digital revenue goals. The DSM will accompany Account Executives to presentations on a regular basis and assist directly in closing business. The DSM reports weekly digital activity and updated forecasts to the General Sales Manager and works hand-in-hand with the Local Sales Manager to lead our team’s business development efforts.