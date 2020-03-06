Junior League of WF taking donations for food bank

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - This weekend, you’ll have a chance to help the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank.
The Junior League of Wichita Falls is hosting their annual Food Fight on Saturday.
You’ll be able to drop off donations from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Market Street on Kell.
If you want to donate before Saturday, we have a donation box right here at New Channel 6 off of Seymour Highway. You can stop by between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
The goal is to bring in 10,000 pounds of food for the food bank.
