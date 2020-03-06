Kids learn about business ownership with lemonade stands

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - It’s almost time for another Lemonade Day in Texoma and kiddos are getting ready.
About 100 prospective stand owners showed up to gather supplies, meet their mentors, and play some fun games.
Kiddos go through the entire business ownership process in the two months leading up to the event.
“So they work through lessons that teach them how to plan for a business, how they are going to market it, what’s their pricing model and then finally how are they going to decorate their stand and where it’s going to be located," Vanda Cullar, regional director of the MSU Texas Small Business Development Center, said.
Get your lemonade cravings ready to go. Lemonade Day will be on Saturday, May 2 and stands will be all over Wichita Falls and Clay County.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.