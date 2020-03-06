MSU Texas AITP business group tours News Channel 6

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The MSU Texas Association for Information Technology Professionals toured our building here at News Channel 6 on Friday.
The group checked out the technology that makes our station work on a day-to-day and hour-to-hour basis.
According to the MSU Texas website, the business organization “provides quality IT related education, information on relevant IT issues and forums for networking with experienced peers and other IT professionals.”
We’d like to give thanks to them for stopping by!
