MSU Texas students teach community members at health fair

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls community members learned more about common health issues from MSU students at the annual Community Health Fair on Friday.
Students made displays covering drunk driving, proper flossing, lung health and other health issues people commonly face.
“We needed to pick a topic that was a big issue in the community and across the country, obviously every year we lose lives to drunk driving," nursing student Jenny Price said.
The students hoped to bring more awareness to common issues that many people can face and learn to manage.
“Everyone’s happy to learn, they’re just trying to teach,” senior Jeffrey Palomarez said.
The fair also gave students a chance to practice explaining diseases to potential patients.
“A big part of what nurses are is educators for their patients, so this has been a great opportunity for us to educate not only students at MSU but the community as well just of the dangers of drinking and getting behind the wheel, it’s great practice for the future so hopefully we’ll be great nurses one day,” Price said.
The fair collected eye glasses for the Lion’s Club and ran a blood drive for local blood banks as well.
