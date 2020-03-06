News Channel 6 City Guide: P2 The Deuce 5th Annual Guns and Hoses Cookin’ for Kids

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The News Channel 6 City Guide is a segment that shines a spotlight on local businesses, events, and nonprofits across Texoma.
This episode, we’re taking you inside the oldest bar in town that’s home of the red draw. A cook-off is being hosted there this weekend, March 13 and 14. The money being raised is to help children in our area.
If you would like your business, event, or nonprofit featured on the News Channel 6 City Guide, contact Host & Producer Samantha Forester at sforester@kauz.com or (940) 757-0691.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.