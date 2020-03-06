WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A rollover accident at Kemp and Kell around 9 p.m. near the overpass has left one car completely upside down.
Northbound Kemp under the overpass is closed along with the Southbound left turn lane.
Two cars were involved in the accident. The car that was hit reportedly slid and then completely flipped over near the underside of the overpass.
WF police have not reported any injuries at this time.
