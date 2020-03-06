Take your kids fishing at the WF Fishing Rodeo

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - If you’re looking for something to do on Saturday, children of all ages are encouraged to come out to the Kids Fishing Rodeo at Plum Lake.
It’s happening tomorrow morning from 10 a.m. until noon.
The event is free for kids aged 16 and under and prizes will be awarded in three age divisions.
Bring your own poles and bait, but if you forget there will be a handful of poles available to borrow. They will be lent out on a first-come, first-serve basis.
The event is being put on by the the Wichita Falls Parks and Recreation Department along with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.
