Vernon family wins tuition giveaway grand prize
March 5, 2020 at 7:49 PM CST - Updated March 5 at 7:49 PM

VERNON, Texas (TNN) - We have some good news tonight for a Texoma family.

Shelley Reagan of Vernon just won the grand prize of $23,000 from Braum’s and Doctor Pepper’s Tuition Giveaway.

Shelley decided to give the prize to her son Dalton, a freshman at Dallas Baptist University.

He's in an accelerated Master's program so his family was worried about going into debt.

Shelley says the prize is a huge blessing and they’re still shocked they won.

