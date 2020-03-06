Vernon family wins tuition giveaway grand prize

VERNON, Texas (TNN) - We have some good news tonight for a Texoma family.
Shelley Reagan of Vernon just won the grand prize of $23,000 from Braum’s and Doctor Pepper’s Tuition Giveaway.
Shelley decided to give the prize to her son Dalton, a freshman at Dallas Baptist University.
He's in an accelerated Master's program so his family was worried about going into debt.
Shelley says the prize is a huge blessing and they’re still shocked they won.
