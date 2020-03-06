WF City Council approves $5.7 million for road maintenance

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - At this week’s Wichita Falls City Council meeting one of the tings on the agenda was the approval of the annual asphalt street rehabilitation project.
Totaling over $5.7 million, the City will use that money to fund road repair projects across the city in places officials have determined to be ready for some work.
“There’s more traffic on them, there’s heavier traffic, they deteriorate faster so we’re trying to put our money back into those to get the best bang for our buck,” Blane Boswell, Wichita Falls City engineer said.
They’ll be working on 13 different areas across the city.
“With this 5.7 it more than doubles what we can normally do in a year,” Boswell said.
Each year the City gets around $2 million for road repair.
“Additional dollars on top of that are bond funds that are going towards these additional streets that are paid for by the bonds,” Boswell said.
Some of the areas that will see some work include Brook Ave. north of Kell, 9th St. west of Kemp and on Victory Ave., that’s where Wichita Falls resident David Coleman lives.
“We’re very lucky to have a city that’s proactive about keeping the streets maintained and paved,” Coleman said.
He adds there’s a few places down Victory that are a bit rough, and the patch work from a few months back seems to be doing the job.
“I think it’s great that the city and the public works department are being proactive about doing maintenance work, overlaying streets that need it,” Coleman said.
The City is working with contractors to finalize all the details about the project and the plan is to start seeing some progress made in about a month.
