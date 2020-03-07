Booker T. Washington Elementary students learn about careers

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Students at Booker T Washington Elementary school learned about different career possibilities at career day on Friday.
Students learned about law enforcement jobs, medical fields and more from local workers.
The school hopes the day helps students start thinking ahead about choices they need to make for jobs in the future.
“We hope that we’re building that foundation here in elementary school, so they can envision themselves later in life and be like, I want to be a welder, I want to be a police officer, hopefully, we’re introducing those occupations to them so they can dream, dream big,” principal Angela Rooney said.
