Coronavirus preparations happening in WF

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - As the Coronavirus continues to spread, cities and businesses are doing their part to keep people safe.
It all starts with being prepared and that's happening on a few different scales. Both the health district and emergency management office are looking at what needs to happen on a larger scale.
At the MPEC in Wichita Falls, the crews there are keeping all the places you need to touch, nice and clean.
“We're just really going to be stepping up our game and making sure to come clean frequently,” Michael Tipton, General Manager of the MPEC said.
Crews are deep cleaning and getting ready for a weekend full of events.
“We’re upping our rotation on sanitizing and cleaning," Tipton said. "Everything that people touch all the time is what we’re trying to hit. Doorknobs, the restrooms, the exit bars you push when you go out, things like that.”
On top of that, the City of Wichita Falls Public Health District has taken of command of the coronavirus preparations. The Emergency Management Office is handling the logistics.
“If they need more structure like a building or more chairs or tables, porta potties,” John Henderson, Wichita Falls Emergency Management Coordinator said.
It's the hard work these organizations do to make sure Wichita Falls stays prepared.
“If it doesn't happen then we are all happy, it's the same as we prepare for any disaster whether it's a tornado, a fire,” Henderson said.
Both the public health district and the emergency management office are staying in constant contact as them and the government learn more about the Coronavirus.
