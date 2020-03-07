Houston COVID-19 cases not worrying Wichita Falls-Wichita County Health District

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - After cases of COVID-19 were discovered near Houston, the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District doesn’t believe it needs to make any changes to plans.
“Those are all individuals that they, the health departments in those areas, had been monitoring that had traveled and come back, so it really doesn’t change our preparedness level or what we’re doing we’re continuing on working with community partners and businesses in the community to ensure they’re ready if or when we have a case in our area,” director of health Lou Kreidler said.
Kreidler recommends just washing hands properly and staying home if someone is sick.
Anyone that travels to high-risk areas of coronavirus should self-quarantine for about 14 days after returning and let the health district know that you visited there.
