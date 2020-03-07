Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a man who claims to have killed more than 90 women across the country confessed to strangling two women in Indiana on the same night in October 1980. The Allen County Sheriff's Department said Friday that Samuel Little confessed to killing 18-year-old Valeria Boyd and 31-year-old Mary Ann Porter. Detectives interviewed Little at a Texas prison after the FBI alerted the department to what he said in 2018. Little told detectives he picked up both women in the same area in Fort Wayne at different times. He said he strangled them, then disposed of their bodies in separate areas of rural Allen County. The 79-year-old is imprisoned in California.