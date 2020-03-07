Orion is looking for his forever home

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - It’s our favorite part of the week, it’s time for Pet of the Week.
Conni Marshall with Emily’s Legacy Rescue joined Ken Johnson in the studio to talk about Orion, a three month old heeler mix.
Orion has had two sets of shots and has not been potty trained yet.
If you want to meet him, Orion will be at Petco from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.
“He’s a typical puppy who is so sweet as you can tell," Marshall said. "He’s been all around the studio saying hi to everyone. He’s a great little guy and he just needs a patient family that knows how to take care of puppies.”
Dog adoption is not a free process but it will provide just about everything these animals need before they go home with their new family.
The adoption fee is $125 but again, that covers all shots, spay or neutering, and it gets the animal a microchip in case they ever get lost.
For more information you can visit the Emily’s Legacy Rescue website or Facebook page.
