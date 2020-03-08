Daylight saving time is a good time to check your smoke detectors

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Checking your smoke detector probably isn’t something you think about often.
It might be tough to remember to check the batteries and make sure they're working correctly.
Daylight saving time is a good opportunity to change the batteries in your smoke detectors when you change the time on your clock.
“The change of daylight saving time is just a great opportunity to change your batteries and it works out that every few months you can change those batteries out to help save more lives,” says Graham Fire Captain Greg Speck.
Captain Speck says checking smoke detectors is something they teach to kids in their fire prevention class.
“Statistics prove that if your home has smoke alarms in it and something does happen, your family is able to get out because of the warnings,” said Speck.
If you hear your smoke detector making a chirping sound, that means it is time to change the batteries.
“When you change the clocks change those batteries, because it does save lives and all the information we have proves that,” said Captain Speck.
Fire officials from Bowie Fire Department say although most detectors are good for 10 years, it’s best to change the batteries for safety reasons.
Captain Speck says most of the fires that they respond to, people say their smoke alarm is the reason they were able to get to safety.
