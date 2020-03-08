Junior League of Wichita Falls makes major donation to area food bank

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Junior League of Wichita Falls Food Fight 2020 campaign collected 27,000 pounds of food that were donated to the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank on Saturday.
This year’s goal was 10,000 pounds, and the previous record goal was 14,000.
“I know very few people who at some point in their life have not needed help from somewhere else, whether that’s for food, utilities, schooling, educational assistance," co-chair Kristan Neeb said. "So if anyone has ever helped you in any way the food bank has helped so many people in our area, it services an area larger than the state of Massachusetts so if you put that into perspective there are so many people we’re helping so if you can help that makes a big impact.”
