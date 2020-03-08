Marathon raises money for youth soccer, P.E.T.S. clinic

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Runners helped raise money for youth soccer teams and the P.E.T.S. clinic in Wichita Falls Saturday morning.
Hundreds of runners signed up and set a new record for the race in its 9th year.
The director says each year the effort they put into it makes the race that much more worth it.
“It’s rewarding because it’s been a lot of hard work, every year we put our heart and soul into this thing so it’s really rewarding,” Michael Brown said.
Next year’s race will be the 10th anniversary and Brown says they plan on involving the P.E.T.S. clinic even more.
