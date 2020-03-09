Jury selection underway for accused WF murderer Jermar Fuller

Jury selection underway for the trial of Jermar Fuller
March 9, 2020 at 6:34 PM CDT - Updated March 9 at 6:34 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Jury selection is underway for a man accused of killing two men in 2016 in Wichita Falls.

Jermar Fuller is facing a capital murder of multiple persons charge.

David Phillips and William Rankin were found dead in a home on 3rd Street. Both had been shot and Fuller was arrested two weeks later.

After a morning questionnaire to a large pool of potential jurors was filled out, the prosecution and defense called back 88 jurors Monday afternoon.

A jury is expected to be seated on Tuesday morning and opening arguments could begin Tuesday afternoon.

Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.