Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

2 members of Congress say they met man with coronavirus
WASHINGTON (AP) — Two members of Congress, Sen. Ted Cruz and congressman Paul Gosar, say they are isolating themselves after determining they had interacted at a political conference with a man who has tested positive for coronavirus. Cruz says he had brief contact with the man at the Conservative Political Action Conference nearly two weeks ago and will spend the next few days at his home in Texas until a full 14 days had passed since their interaction. Gosar says he had sustained contact with the man at CPAC and that he and three members of his senior staff are under self-quarantine. The office of Gosar, an Arizona Republican, will be closed for the week.
Cruise ship passengers to be quarantined at Texas base
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas' governor says numerous Americans on a cruise ship off the California coast will be transferred to a military base in San Antonio for testing for the coronavirus and the COVID-19 illness it causes. Gov. Greg Abbott said in a news release Sunday that “approximately 90 Texans” are among the unspecified number of U.S. citizens expected to arrive at Lackland Air Force Base. It was not clear when the group would arrive. The group is among more than 3,500 people from 54 countries aboard the Grand Princess. At least 21 people aboard the ship have tested positive for the virus. Abbot said the passengers would be quarantined at the base.
Dallas election official seeks permission for paper recount
DALLAS (AP) — The elections administrator for Dallas County is asking a court to allow for a recount of votes cast in the county on Super Tuesday. Toni Pippins-Poole says in a news release that she requested the recount Friday after discrepancies were found with thumb drives in 44 of the county's scanner and tabulation machines at its 454 precincts. The Dallas Morning News reports Pippins-Poole stated in an affidavit that the number of ballots signed by voters does not match the number of ballots counted on the thumb drives. Pippins-Poole said a paper ballot backup system is included in the electronic voting machines and a recount of the paper ballots is needed.
Family of four dead in Texas home, murder-suicide suspected
HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities in southeastern Texas say a family of four has been found shot to death in their home and murder-suicide is suspected. Fort Bend County sheriff's spokeswoman Caitilin Espinoza says in a news release that a 48-year-old man, his 49-year-old wife and their 16- and 13-year old sons were found shot to death early Sunday in the home on the southwestern edge of Houston. No names were released. Espinoza says investigators believe the man killed his wife and sons then killed himself.
Two wounded in parking lot shooting at Oklahoma Walmart
LAWTON, Okla. (AP) — Police say two people were wounded in a shooting in the parking lot outside a Walmart in southwestern Oklahoma. KSWO-TV reports that a man and woman injured in the Saturday night shooting in Lawton are expected to recover and several people were treated at the scene for minor injuries suffered when the wounded man tried to drive away from the shooting and struck several vehicles. Police Sgt. Tim Jenkins says the suspect fled and no arrests have been announced, but police are seeking a person for questioning.
4 new Houston-area coronavirus cases bring local total to 8
HOUSTON (AP) — The number of Houston-area residents testing positive for the new coronavirus has reached eight with the positive tests on two suburban Houston women in their 60s. The results on the two Fort Bend County women came Friday after Houston reported its first city residents testing positive for the virus — a man and a woman, each in their 60s. Houston officials say their cases were likely exposed while traveling in Egypt, as was the case with the two Fort Bend County women. The four are linked to four other Houston-area residents who tested positive after the taking same February trip.
Suit: Website sold ammo to underage accused Texas shooter
SANTA FE, Texas (AP) — A lawsuit alleges that a teenager accused of fatally shooting 10 people at a Texas high school in 2018 was able to buy more than 100 rounds of ammunition online because his age was not verified. An amended lawsuit filed Thursday accuses the website of breaking federal law. Dimitrios Pagourtzis was 17 at the time of the May 2018 shooting at Santa Fe High School. Federal law bars licensed gun companies from selling handgun or shotgun ammunition to minors. Those killed at the school include a Pakistani exchange student whose parents filed the amended petition.
Texas woman gets life in prison in beheading of daughter
KYLE, Texas (AP) — A Texas woman accused of stabbing and beheading her 5-year-old daughter in 2017 has been convicted of capital murder and sentenced to life in prison. A Hays County jury on Thursday convicted 27-year-old Krystle Villanueva in the death of her daughter, Giovanna Hernandez. The girl was killed at their home in Kyle, located about 20 miles southwest of Austin. Jurors also found Villanueva guilty of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the stabbing of the girl's grandfather, who survived. A judge sentenced Villanueva to life in prison without parole.
US sending military police to two border crossings
PHOENIX (AP) — The U.S. government says it's sending 160 military police and engineers to two official border crossings to deal with asylum seekers in case a federal appeals court strikes down one of the Trump administration's key policies. Senior Customs and Border Protections officials said Friday that active duty personnel will be in place at ports of entry in El Paso and San Diego this weekend. The deployment is in response to crowds that gathered at an El Paso crossing last Friday after a federal appeals court temporarily struck down the program known as “Remain in Mexico," which forces asylum seekers to stay in Mexico while their cases wind through court in the U.S.
Suburbanites are voting and that's good news for Joe Biden
BURNSVILLE, Minn. (AP) — Nearly two years ago, suburbanites helped drive a Democratic political surge. Today, there are clear signs that these suburban voters are still engaged and are primed to vote Democratic again. Turnout in the Democratic presidential primary has been strong across suburban counties, from Northern Virginia to Minnesota and Southern California, That's been particularly good news for Joe Biden. The former vice president is running as a moderate, consensus candidate. And this past week he soared to the top of the Democratic field, showing strength in places such as Fairfax County, Virginia., and Mecklenburg County, North Carolina.