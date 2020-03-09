Manhunt Monday suspect wanted for Evading Arrest

John Stuckey, Jr., 35, is wanted for Bond Insufficient - Evading Arrest Detention with Previous Convictions (Source: Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers)
By Angie Lankford | March 9, 2020 at 8:33 AM CDT - Updated March 9 at 8:33 AM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Police Department and Crime Stoppers have released a new Manhunt Monday suspect.

John Stuckey, Jr., 35, is wanted for Bond Insufficient - Evading Arrest Detention with Previous Convictions.

He is five feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 155 pounds.

If you know where he is, call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.

You never have to give your name, and if your tip helps lead to his arrest, it could earn you up to $500.

