Monday will be our warmest day in over a week

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Despite the rainy start to our Monday, this afternoon is going to be sunny and considerably warmer than Sunday was. We are waking up to very mild temperatures this morning thanks to strong south winds overnight along with cloud cover. Temperatures are in the upper 50s 60s area-wide. Clouds give way to sunshine later this morning.
This afternoon will be sunny and warm with a west breeze, and high temperatures near 80 degrees, our warmest today in over a week. In fact, we’ll have a nice stretch of warm weather with highs near 80° through Thursday. Then our weather will turn cooler towards the weekend. rain chances get good Thursday night into Friday and perhaps even into Saturday.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
