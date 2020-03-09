6 vote difference may change

WILBARGER COUNY, Texas (TNN) - Wilbarger County residents are still waiting to see who their next Sheriff will be.
The race between incumbent Bill Price and challenger Brian Fritz came down to just 6 votes with Fritz beating Price.
But on Monday, the Vernon Record is reporting that a handful of provisional, military and overseas ballots are still coming in, which could change the outcome of the election.
County officials said they should know the outcome sometime this week.
