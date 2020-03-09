WF Police arrest man for aggravated assault, marijuana possession

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Police Department received a call an aggravated assault on Saturday around 1:00 p.m. The caller said a man was threatening to stab someone and was in a car and wouldn’t get out.
WFPD reports officers arrived on scene in the 1300 block of Fillmore Street and identified the suspect as Ozzy Bolf. They saw that he had a knife and ordered him to get out of the car. The man allegedly did not comply at first but finally did when another officer arrived on scene.
Officers detained Bolf and found a set of metal knuckles and a folding pocket knife on him. They also found a small bag that tested positive for marijuana, weighing .77 ounces.
Police said the victim told them Bolf was in front of the house and was arguing with his girlfriend. The victim said he knew Bolf had assaulted the girlfriend in the past so he went to intervene. The victim and Bolf reportedly began to argue and Bolf allegedly struck the victim in the face with the metal knuckles.
The victim was able to fight back but Bolf pulled out a pocket knife and allegedly threatened to stab him. Bolf then got into the car and officers arrived soon after.
WFPD said several witnesses in the area reported seeing Bolf swinging the knife at the victim.
Bolf was charged with aggravated assault and possession of marijuana under two ounces.
His total bond was set at $25,750 and he remains in the Wichita County Jail.
