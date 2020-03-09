WFPD arrests man wanted for 4 warrants

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls Police Department officers arrested one man on Sunday who was wanted for four arrest warrants.
Johnny Letcher arrested for four warrants in the 2300 block of Avenue I.
Officers saw him walking up a driveway and they were familiar with him. They stopped him and confirmed all four of his warrants.
Letcher is being charged with theft of property above $30,000 but below $150,000, evading arrest in a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, and burglary of a habitation.
His total bond was set at $20,000 and he remains in the Wichita County jail.
