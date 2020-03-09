Xpress Half Marathon officials looking for stolen cones

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Over the weekend, hundreds of runners took part in the Xpress Half Marathon in Wichita Falls where they were raising money for local youth soccer and the P.E.T.S. Clinic.
Now those funds are at risk. Race directors told News Channel 6 that 25 orange cones and two barricades went missing from a trailer outside Memorial Stadium the night before the race.
The traffic control items belong to the City of Wichita Falls and since organizers can’t return them, they’ll have to pay the City more than $1,000.
Organizers just want the cones back and hope it was just a prank.
“Keep your eyes open," race director Michael Brown said. “There has to be a pile of these orange cones laying somewhere either it’s in your kids bedroom or a contractor has taken them for their own use. Just keep your eyes open, call me, call the police department, whatever just we want to get those cones back.”
The race is offering a $200 reward for information that leads to the cones and barricades being recovered.
